Narendra Modi says institutions must work together to shape ‘New India’

PM Narendra Modi (centre) with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra (left) and law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at valedictory session of the National Law Day in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: India is in “a golden period”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as he urged institutions to work together in order to shape the “New India”.

“This is a golden period for India and institutions must work together and strengthen each other,” said Modi, in his address at the valedictory session of an event organized by Law Commission of India and NITI Aayog to celebrate National Law Day.

He said the legislative, judiciary and executive branches are part of one family with the Constitution as its guardian. Limits on the scope and power of the three wings of the state are mandated by the Constitution to prevent tyranny and oppression, he added.

“We must pledge to work together and eradicate poverty, squalor, hunger, diseases, discrimination, exploitation, and provide decent conditions of living….destroy nepotism, corruption, profiteering and black marketing”, Modi said.

“Our Constitution has the power to hold people together in time of peace as well as war…Constitution is flexible and strong enough to pass the tests of time,” he added.

He praised lok adalats for successfully disposing of 1.8 million pre-litigation and 2.2 million pending cases this year. He also suggested introduction of “justice clocks” in districts to rank courts based on their performance in order to initiate healthy professional competition among them. This would result in “ease of access to justice”, he said.

Pitching for simultaneous elections, Modi said the Indian state was placed tremendous financial burden due to frequent elections. “This could be reduced if Centre and State elections are conducted at the same time.... Rs1,100 crore and 4,000 crore were spent in 2009 and 2014 Lok Sabha elections, respectively,” said the PM. Conducting elections at a fixed time would also result in efficient planning and avoid disruption to public life.

“Independence of judiciary and media is our top priority,” said Ravi Shankar Prasad, Union minister for law and justice, who also spoke at the event.

Law Commission of India and NITI Aayog organized a two-day event to celebrate National Law Day on 25-26 November.

The theme of the celebration was “Interface between three wings of State i.e. Executive, Legislature and Judiciary towards developing of our nation, based on the theme of inclusiveness, development and justice to all.”

In 2015, the Union government notified 26 November as Constitution Day to commemorate the adoption of Constitution of India. It is also celebrated as National Law Day every year.