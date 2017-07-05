Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 04 27 PM IST

North Korean nuclear problem can’t be solved by force: Russia

Russia and China oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, says Russian foreign minister

Polina Nikolskaya
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that the task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea’s regime. Photo: Reuters
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that the task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea’s regime. Photo: Reuters

    Moscow: Russia and China oppose any attempt to resolve the North Korean crisis by force or by strangling North Korea economically, the Russian foreign minister said on Wednesday, commenting on rising tensions in the region after Pyongyang’s latest missile test.

    “The task of the denuclearization of the entire Korean peninsula cannot and should not be used as a disguise for attempts to change North Korea’s regime. This is our common position,” Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.Reuters

    First Published: Wed, Jul 05 2017. 04 27 PM IST
    Topics: North Korea Russia missile test Korean crisis China

