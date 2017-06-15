Donald Trump calls Russia probe ‘greatest witch-hunt in American history’

Accusations of obstruction of justice arose last month when Donald Trump fired FBI director James Comey. Photo: AP

Washington: US President Donald Trump is telling his Twitter followers that they are witnessing the “single greatest WITCH HUNT in American history”.

Trump didn’t clarify what exactly he was referring to in the early morning tweet. However, he has frequently described reports about possible ties between members of his campaign and Russia as a “witch-hunt.”

Trump wrote, “You are witnessing the single greatest WITCH HUNT in American political history - led by some very bad and conflicted people! #MAGA”—the acronym referring to his campaign slogan, “Make America Great Again”.

Earlier on Thursday, Trump tweeted that a new report suggesting that special counsel Robert Mueller may investigate him for possible obstruction of justice after he fired FBI director James Comey is a “phony story”.

In a tweet early on Thursday, Trump said: “They made up a phony collusion with the Russians story, found zero proof, so now they go for obstruction of justice on the phony story. Nice.”

The Washington Post reported late on Wednesday that special counsel Robert Mueller is seeking interviews with three Trump administration officials who weren’t involved in Trump’s campaign. Those officials are Dan Coats, the director of national intelligence, Michael Rogers, the head of the National Security Agency (NSA) and Richard Ledgett, the former NSA deputy director.

Accusations of obstruction arose last month when Trump fired FBI director James Comey. Comey told Congress last week that he believed he was fired “because of the Russia investigation”.