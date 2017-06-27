NSA Ajit Doval saves Narendra Modi from embarrassment at White House media event

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saved from a possible embarrassment on Tuesday by an alert National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval when wind swept away some pages of his prepared remarks to the media at the White House.

While the prime minister was attentively listening to the remarks of US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion after their first meeting, a sudden gust of wind swept away some pages of Modi’s prepared statement to the media.

Doval, who was seated on the front row along with some other senior Indian officials, sprang up and quickly retrieved the papers and handed it back to the prime minister.

The wind again played naughty and the papers were blown away once again to be retrieved by Doval. Prime Minister Modi’s summit with President Trump was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two major countries.