Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 04 27 PM IST

NSA Ajit Doval saves Narendra Modi from embarrassment at White House media event

While Narendra Modi was attentively listening to the remarks of US President Donald Trump, a sudden gust of wind swept away some pages of Modi’s prepared statement to the media

PTI
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in a round table meeting with the US Business Leaders at Washington DC, USA. NSA Ajit Doval and Navtej Sarna, Indian Ambassador to USA are also seen. Photo: PTI
Prime Minister, Narendra Modi in a round table meeting with the US Business Leaders at Washington DC, USA. NSA Ajit Doval and Navtej Sarna, Indian Ambassador to USA are also seen. Photo: PTI

Latest News »

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was saved from a possible embarrassment on Tuesday by an alert National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval when wind swept away some pages of his prepared remarks to the media at the White House.

While the prime minister was attentively listening to the remarks of US President Donald Trump at the Rose Garden of the presidential mansion after their first meeting, a sudden gust of wind swept away some pages of Modi’s prepared statement to the media.

Doval, who was seated on the front row along with some other senior Indian officials, sprang up and quickly retrieved the papers and handed it back to the prime minister.

The wind again played naughty and the papers were blown away once again to be retrieved by Doval. Prime Minister Modi’s summit with President Trump was the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders of the two major countries.

First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 04 27 PM IST
Topics: Ajit Doval NSA Narendra Modi White House Modi Trump meet

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share