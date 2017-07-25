Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 02 37 PM IST

Mumbai: 4 dead, 30 feared trapped as 4-storey building collapses in Ghatkopar

A four-storey building housing a nursing home in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four people with over 30 feared trapped, fire and police officials said

Swati BhatRajendra Jadhav
Chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade said rescue work with the help of rescue gear is in process. Photo: Hindustan Times
Chief fire officer of Mumbai Fire Brigade said rescue work with the help of rescue gear is in process. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: A four-storey building housing a nursing home in the suburbs of Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, killing at least four people with more than 30 feared trapped, fire and police officials said.

“Rescue work with the help of rescue gear is in process,” said P.S. Rahangdale, chief fire officer of the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

    “Removal of the topmost reinforced concrete slab is in progress, as is a search for trapped persons inside the cavity.”

    Rahangdale said the ground floor of the building in Ghatkopar housed a nursing home, which was vacant, while the rest of the building was occupied by three or four families on each floor.

    He said 14 fire engines, two rescue vans and 8 ambulances were at the site.

    A police official at the site said 12 people had so far been rescued. Reuters

    First Published: Tue, Jul 25 2017. 01 36 PM IST
    Topics: Mumbai Building Collapse Ghatkopar Nursing Home Ghatkopar Building Collapse Damodar Park

