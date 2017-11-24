Yet another train derailment in Uttar Pradesh leaves 3 dead, 9 injured

Thirteen coaches of the Goa-Patna Vasco Da Gama express derailed at 4.18am, soon after leaving the Manikpur railway station in Chitrakoot district. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Patna-bound Vasco Da Gama Express train derailed near Manikpur railway station in Uttar Pradesh early on Friday morning, leaving three passengers dead and nine injured. Thirteen coaches of the train from Goa derailed at 4.18am, soon after leaving the station in Chitrakoot district, about 250km from Lucknow, railway officials said. The officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that prima facie a fractured railway track led to the accident.

Railway minister Piyush Goyal announced compensation for the families of those killed in the accident. He also ordered an inquiry by the commissioner railway safety and directed Railway Board chairman Ashwani Lohani to rush to the site.

“Immediate rescue and relief operations started and an inquiry ordered into the derailment of Vasco De Gama-Patna Express at Manikpur, UP. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased,” Goyal tweeted.

He said Rs5 lakh would be given as ex gratia to the kin of the dead, Rs1 lakh to those with grievous injuries and Rs50,000 to those with simple injuries.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath also conveyed his sympathies to the families of victims and wished speedy recovery to those injured and announced a compensation of Rs2 lakh to the family members of those who died.

The train derailment came less than 12 hours after a passenger train hit a vehicle near Amethi, killing four. In August, 23 passengers were killed and 150 injured when the Utkal Kalinga Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh. This accident was followed by the derailment of nine coaches of the Kaifiyat Express on the intervening night of 22 and 23 August, injuring around 50.

The tragedy once again puts a question mark over the safety record of the Indian Railways. The August tragedies led to a change in the national carrier’s leadership with Suresh Prabhu being replaced by Goyal, and Railway Board chairman A.K. Mittal making way for Lohani.