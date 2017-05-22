Yogi Adityanath accuses opposition of creating trouble in Uttar Pradesh

Moradabad/Bareilly: Facing criticism over the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday alleged that opposition parties were trying to create “anarchy” in some places and warned of strict action against those taking the law into their hands.

Addressing a function in Moradabad, Adityanath said criminal elements, who had a free run over the last 15 years and created ‘jungle raj’ in the state, cannot change in a day and were trying to make “mischief” but his government was taking steps to rein them in. “Some people have been spoilt over the last 12-15 years, and their habits will not change in a day. They are still trying to do mischief in some areas.

“I want to warn them again that they should mend their ways or be ready to face the consequences. We will not let any farmer, labourer, trader or daughter suffer,” he said addressing a gathering after distributing wheelchairs to the physically challenged at village Ratupura. He claimed that the crime rate has come down after his government took charge and the situation will improve further in coming days. He said those violating the law will not be spared, regardless of their political affiliation.

“Law and order in the state has improved but at some places opposition parties are trying to create ‘arajakata’ (anarchy). Party workers should expose and thwart such attempts,” Adityanath said in Bareilly while addressing party workers. “Our main priority is to establish rule of law in the state. I want to assure the people of the state that if someone tries to take the law into their hands, the government and the administration will deal with them firmly,” he said.

The chief minister said his government had cracked down on the anti- social elements, and cited the anti-Romeo squads against eve teasing and shutting down of illegal slaughterhouses. “Every person in the state is feeling safe .... Criminals should leave the state or be ready to go to jail,” said Adityanath. The CM said he was visiting every division to take stock of the law and order situation and development work there.

Citing his government’s achievement, he said while sugarcane farmers have got their dues, power supply in the state has improved. There is an 18-hour electricity supply in rural areas and a 24-hour supply in urban areas, he said. The CM said that the situation can improve further in villages if illegal connections are checked.

Adityanath said that empowerment of the disabled and the poor was among the top priorities of his government. He also held a meeting of divisional officers at circuit house in Moradabad before leaving for Bareilly, where he reviewed the law and order situation. The CM directed the officials not to spare the guilty and also “not to harass the innocent”.

A group of Dalits gathered outside the meeting venue in Moradabad with black flags to protest the violence in Saharanpur. Recent incidents like caste clash in Saharanpur and communal violence in Bulandshahr, Sambhal and Gonda have led to criticism by Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress of ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which came to power in UP on the plank of improving law and order.

“This government has clearly failed to fulfil its foremost constitutional duty of providing peaceful and secure life to the people,” BSP chief Mayawati said on Saturday. “There has been continued attack on traders who are considered the vote base of the BJP and they are observing bandhs... Saharanpur and Mathura incidents have exposed the reality of the tall claims made by the Yogi Adityanath-led government... protests against electricity woes have become common,” she had claimed.

While clashes between Thakurs and Dalits had rocked Saharanpur, two jewellers were shot dead in Mathura. The chief minister, while meeting party workers in Bareilly, said they should highlight the work of Narendra Modi government and actively participate in “mera ghar, BJP ka ghar” campaign as a better connect with the people will help in “exposing criminal elements”. He said that planning for district development will be done with the help of representatives of district BJP units. He also sought names from local BJP organisation for district planning committee.