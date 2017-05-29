| E-Paper
Sections
Home » Politics
Last Modified: Mon, May 29 2017. 02 01 PM IST

Summer thunderstorms kill 24 in Bihar

Summer thunderstorms in the run-up to the monsoon season killed at least 24 people and injured about a dozen in Bihar

Jatindra Dash
Representational image. Several people were killed by lightning strikes. Photo: Hindustan Times
Representational image. Several people were killed by lightning strikes. Photo: Hindustan Times

Bhubaneswar: Summer thunderstorms in the run-up to the monsoon season killed at least 24 people and injured about a dozen in India’s eastern state of Bihar, officials said on Monday.

At least five people died when their houses collapsed, and hundreds of huts were destroyed and trees uprooted in eight of the state’s 38 districts during storms that raged for several hours on Sunday, Anirudh Kumar, Bihar’s senior disaster management official said.

Several people were killed by lightning strikes, having been caught in the open or having ignored warnings to stay clear of electricity transmission lines. Monsoon rains are expected to hit India’s southern coast on Tuesday. Reuters

Jatindra Dash

Topics: Bihar thunderstorms monsoon thunderstrom deaths death toll

More From Livemint

READ MORE

First Published: Mon, May 29 2017. 02 01 PM IST