Last Published: Fri, Aug 25 2017. 05 19 PM IST

Doctor found murdered in New Delhi’s St. Stephen’s hospital

Sashwat Pandey was found dead with his throat slit at the St. Stephen’s hospital in New Delhi, with the police suspecting he might have been killed by a colleague
Agencies
New Delhi: A 26-year-old radiology intern was found dead on Friday with his throat slit at the St. Stephen’s hospital in Tis Hazari in New Delhi, with the police suspecting he might have been killed by a colleague.

The body of Sashwat Pandey, a resident of Allahabad, was found lying this morning in the retiring room of doctors adjacent to the duty room at the hospital, they said.

“His throat was found slit with a surgical blade. As per the preliminary investigation, the suspect appears to be a fellow doctor and an acquaintance of the deceased,” a senior police official said.

Forensic officials and the crime team are currently investigating, he said.

Pandey’s family has alleged that the suspect was stalking him for two years and even threatened him in the past. “Several complaints had been filed with the hospital in the past,” reported Hindustan Times while quoting Shubra Philips, Pandey’s aunt.

First Published: Fri, Aug 25 2017. 05 19 PM IST
Topics: Doctor killed St. Stephen’s hospital murder Sashwat Pandey New Delhi

