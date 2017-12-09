Polling for first phase of Gujarat elections begins

Voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections began on Saturday where 89 out of 182 assembly constituencies go to polls. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Voting for the first phase of Gujarat elections began on Saturday where 89 out of 182 assembly constituencies go to polls.

Electorate in key districts of Saurashtra and South Gujarat, including Rajkot, Junagadh, Amreli, Morbi, Surat, Kutch and Surendranagar, will be voting on Saturday.

The polling follows a high-pitched campaign by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the Congress’s Rahul Gandhi.

Fate of 977 candidates including 57 women from 50 political parties and independents will be sealed on Saturday. Polling will take place across 24,689 polling stations.

The high stakes election in the prime minister’s home state is crucial as the BJP is looking for a record fifth term in Gujarat and the Congress an electoral revival in the state where it has been out of power for nearly two decades.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission (EC) has put in place “elaborate administrative safeguards and security protocols” for ensuring effective use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) in the state.

“In order to provide 100% voter verifiability and auditability of every vote cast through the EVM, the Commission has deployed Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines in all the 50,128 polling stations in Gujarat excluding Auxiliary Polling Stations,” a press release by the EC said.

Second phase of polling for 93 seats will take place on 14 December and counting of votes, for both Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, will happen on 18 December.