Last Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 12 41 PM IST

Two militants killed as army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir’s Naugam

Indian Army kills two militants in an operation conducted to thwart an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of north Kashmir

PTI
Representational image. According to an army official, suspicious movement was noticed along the LoC in Naugam sector on Sunday night and the terrorists were tracked till dawn. Photo: Hindustan Times
Srinagar: The Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Naugam sector of north Kashmir, killing two militants.

“Suspicious movement was noticed along the LoC in Naugam sector last night and the terrorists were tracked till dawn, when they were challenged by troops,” an army official said.

    He said in the ensuing gunfight, two militants have been killed so far as the operation was in progress.

    First Published: Mon, Jul 10 2017. 12 41 PM IST
    Topics: Kashmir infiltration militants Naugam Kashmir infiltration

