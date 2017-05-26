| E-Paper
K.P.S. Gill, former Punjab police chief who tackled militancy, dies at 82

K.P.S. Gill died of a sudden cardiac arrest caused by cardiac arrhythmia

PTI
K.P.S. Gill was suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease, his doctor said. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
New Delhi: Former police officer K.P.S. Gill, often credited with rooting out militancy in Punjab, died in a hospital in New Delhi on Friday.

He was 82. Gill breathed his last at 2.55pm at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The former Punjab director-general of police (DGP) was admitted to the hospital on 18 May under the care of Dr D.S. Rana, head of the department of nephrology.

“He was suffering from end stage kidney failure and significant ischemic heart disease. Gill had been recovering from peritonitis but died of a sudden cardiac arrest caused by cardiac arrhythmia,” said Dr Rana said.

