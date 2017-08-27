Dera violence fallout: Mobile Internet services to remain suspended in Haryana, Punjab

The deserted view of Satnam Singh Chowk on Beghu road leading to the Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters, during curfew in Sirsa on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Chandigarh: Mobile Internet services will remain suspended in Haryana and Punjab till Tuesday to prevent spread of rumours in view of the tense situation after the conviction of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh.

A notification to block mobile Internet services and data services had been issued earlier.

Mobile Internet services, which were suspended for 72 hours in Haryana, ahead of the court verdict on Friday, will continue to remain suspended till Tuesday, officials said on Sunday.

Likewise, mobile Internet services, which were suspended in Punjab as well three days back, will remain suspended in the state till Tuesday, chief minister Amarinder Singh had said on Saturday.

In a related development, train operations in Punjab and Haryana, severely affected by widespread violence following Ram Rahim Singh’s rape conviction, have been restored, except in the Delhi-Rohtak-Bathinda section, a railway ministry statement said. The security clearance for the section is awaited from state authorities, it said.

Twenty five train services, which were halted due to issues of rake balancing and availability, had not been restored.

The railway also asked passengers to check the Railways’ online or telephonic enquiry facilities to know about train’s status.

Thirty-six people died in violence in Panchkula and Sirsa after the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was convicted by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Friday.

Both Punjab and Haryana have been on high alert with curfew being imposed at many sensitive places. The CBI court will pronounce the quantum of sentence in the rape case against Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Rohtak on Monday.