Yogi Adityanath tells officials to redress people’s problems at district level

Yogi Adityanath instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all welfare schemes reach people in the slums and those who are needy. Photo: PTI

Mirzapur: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday that state officials should try to redress problems of the people at the district level itself so that they are not compelled to travel to Lucknow in search of a solution.

Adityanath also emphasised that all efforts should be made to make the roads in Uttar Pradesh “pothole-free” by 15 June. At a meeting, the chief minister told officials that if problems of the people are redressed at the district level, they will not be forced to go to the state capital. He instructed officials to ensure that the benefits of all welfare schemes reach people in the slums and those who are needy.

He also took a round of the divisional hospital earlier and made a mention of the unhygienic conditions there. He told the officials that the day observed as tehsil divas in every sub-division should be considered a samadhan divas for redressing the problems of the people in three days’ time.

He later met BJP workers in Mirzapur and spoke about tourism potential in the area. He also promised to develop the Mirzapur-Sonebhadra area.