Bihar Congress faces split threat as rebel MLAs veer towards Nitish Kumar

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The Congress party is facing a political crisis in Bihar as it fears a rebellion among a section of its 27 legislators who want the central unit to mute its criticism of former ally and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar.

The problem for the central unit of the party is that a large section of its state leaders want the alliance with Lalu Prasad-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to end.

The dilemma for the party is to find ways to contain the rebellion in which the other warring camp is demanding that action be taken against those who want to break away from the RJD.

Central office bearers have held two meetings with state Congress leaders and legislators in less than 24 hours in the absence of state president Ashok Chaudhary.

“A total of 18 MLAs are needed for defection to not fall under the anti-defection clause. It is our knowledge that 14 people had initially signed a letter of support for Kumar but at least 2-3 of them have now backed out,” a senior Congress leader and former Union minister from Bihar said requesting anonymity.

“Our sense is that the entire state organisation will get changed including the state president and other key posts. There has been a clear attempt to split the party and strict action must be taken,” the leader added.

In a meeting with Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning, at least 9 party MLAs and 2 party MLCs demanded that strong action be taken against those siding with Kumar, according to MLAs who attended the meet.

“Ever since the grand alliance broke in Bihar, the crisis in the party has been deepening. There is a fear of split and the central unit has been monitoring the situation,” another state unit leader said, requesting anonymity.

The looming crisis can be gauged from the fact that Congress president Sonia Gandhi, who has rarely held review meetings lately, had earlier summoned the state leaders and is keeping a watch on the developments.

As the faultlines deepened on Thursday, Ashok Chaudhary spoke out and blamed a section of party leaders for the crisis.

“Some AICC (All India Congress Committee) leaders are behind the crisis in the Congress in Bihar...they are fuelling rebellion against me by alleging that I am making attempts to break the party in favour of Nitish Kumar’s JDU to replace me from PCC (state) president’s post with their favourite,” Choudhary told Press Trust of India in Patna.

According to senior party leaders, a decision on the state unit could come as early as within a week.