100 days of Yogi Adityanath govt: Booklet highlights achievements

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday unveiled a booklet, named “100 Din Vishwas”, highlighting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government’s achievements in 100 days in UP.

“We want to assure people that government has started initiatives to take UP forward on path of development,” said Adityanath.

While taking a dig at the Samajwadi Party-led previous government, Yogi Adityanath said, “Uttar Pradesh lacked on development front due to corruption and nepotism in past years.”

He said 2017 will be observed as ‘Garib Kalyan Varsh’.