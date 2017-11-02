Supreme Court for special courts to deal with criminal cases against politicians

The Supreme Court asked the government to give details of how many cases have been disposed of within one year as per its directions in 2014. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Taking a step towards electoral reforms, the Supreme Court on Wednesday favoured setting up special courts to deal with criminal cases against politicians. The court also asked the Union government about the 1,581 cases involving Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) as declared by the politicians at the time of filing their nominations for the 2014 elections.

The Supreme Court asked the government to give details of how many cases have been disposed of within one year as per its directions in 2014. Describing the move as being in the interest of the nation, the apex court also asked the government about details of how many of these 1,581 cases have ended in conviction or acquittal of the accused.

The court further asked the government about the criminal cases filed against politicians and legislators from 2014 till date as well as the data on disposal of these matters.

A bench comprising justices Ranjan Gogoi and Navin Sinha made the remarks after the centre said decriminalisation of politics has to be done and it was not averse to setting up of special courts to deal with cases involving politicians and expeditious disposal of these matters.

According to a PTI report, additional solicitor general (ASG) Atmaram Nadkarni, representing the centre, told the bench that the government was “not averse to setting up of special courts and quick and early disposal of criminal cases involving politicians”. He said that recommendations of the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the Law Commission favouring life-time disqualification of politicians convicted in criminal cases was under “active consideration” of the Centre.

The SC also observed that the average number of cases each court in the country was dealing with currently was over 4,000 in subordinate judiciary, adding that unless a judicial official deals exclusively with cases involving politicians, it would be difficult to complete these trials within a year.

“We direct the competent authority of the Union of India to place before the court the following information: how many of 1581 cases involving MLAs and MPs (as declared at the time of filing of the nomination papers to the 2014 elections) have been disposed of within the time frame of one year as envisaged by this Court by order dated 10th March, 2014.... How many of these cases which have been finally decided have ended in acquittal/conviction of MPs and MLAs...,” the bench said, PTI reported.