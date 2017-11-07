Demonetisation anniversary: India has moved to honest financial system, says Arun Jaitley

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley said there is Rs3.89 trillion less cash in the economy now than in 2016. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: On the eve of the first anniversary of demonetisation, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday said demonetisation met the objective of cash circulation and helped the country move to a much cleaner, transparent and honest financial system.

Jaitley also said there is Rs3.89 trillion less cash in the economy now than in 2016 and the next generation will view 8 November 2016 with pride as it provided them a fair and honest system to live in.

Meanwhile, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh described demonetisation as a reckless step and claimed that the Narendra Modi government has not achieved any of its objectives with the move to ban old Rs500 and Rs1,000 currency notes last year. The former PM also called demonetisation “organised loot and legalised plunder”.