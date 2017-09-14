Iraq holding hundreds of foreign women affiliated with Islamic State in prison
Iraqi officials say more than 500 foreign women affiliated with the Islamic State are being held in a prison near Mosul
Baghdad: Iraqi officials say more than 500 foreign women affiliated with the Islamic State (IS) are being held in a prison near Mosul.
An investigations officer says 531 non-Iraqi women were separated from a larger group of women and children detainees because of their close ties to IS and “are being investigated” until further instructions come from Baghdad.
Earlier this week, Iraqi forces revealed they are holding hundreds of IS families in a camp near the town of Tal Afar west of Mosul, the most recent territory retaken from the extremist group.
Officials said the foreign woman and children being held in that camp would likely be repatriated to their home countries. All officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
First Published: Thu, Sep 14 2017. 05 49 PM IST
