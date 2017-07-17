Presidential poll 2017: Narendra Modi, Adityanath, Uma Bharti among 1st to vote

New Delhi/Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Uma Bharti were among the first to cast their vote to elect the next president of India on Monday.

Voting began at 10am and will continue till 5pm.

UP chief minister Adityanath, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and union minister Uma Bharti were among those who cast their votes in Lucknow.

After casting his vote, the UP chief minister told reporters that National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Ram Nath Kovind will win the election with a huge margin.

“This is matter of pride for the people of Uttar Pradesh, the son of the state is going to become the President”, he said. Both Adityanath and Maurya have not yet resigned from the Lok Sabha and are voters as MPs.

The NDA has fielded former Bihar governor Kovind for the top constitutional post, while former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar is the joint opposition candidate.

A total of 32 polling stations — one in Parliament House and one each in the state legislative assemblies — have been set up, officials said.

The Election Commission has appointed 33 observers who are overseeing the conduct of the election. While two observers are present in Parliament House, one each is deployed in the respective state assemblies. The results will be declared on 20 July in New Delhi.