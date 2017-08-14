6 killed in separate cloudbursts in Uttarakhand

The first cloudburst incident occurred at Mangti Nullah while the second one was in Malpa. Photo: AP

Pithoragarh: Six persons were killed while an army jawan is missing after two separate cloudbursts in Dharchula sub division of the district early Monday.

According to district administration sources, the first incident occurred at Mangti Nullah near Tawaghat in Dharchula sub-division when the local rivulet Mangti Nullah overflowed due to heavy rains at its basin and hit some shops and an Army camp below the nullah.

The army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams have recovered two bodies form the spot while an army jawan is missing, said Ashish Chauhan, district magistrate, Pithoragarh.

The second cloudburst occurred at Malpa, where an overflowing local rivulet swept away four persons. Disaster mitigation teams later recovered four bodies while one person has been saved.

“We have pressed into service rescue and rehabilitation personnel from NDRF and SDRF beside ITBP (Indo Tibetan Border Police) and army jawans and a massive search operation has been launched to trace the missing,” said R.S. Rana, district disaster management officer in Pithoragarh district.