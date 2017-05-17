Cabinet changes law to stop overstay of MPs, bureaucrats at govt accommodation

The amendments in Public Premises Act , 1971, will fast-track the removal of unauthorised occupants and increase the availability of residential accommodations for the wait-listed persons. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Members of Parliament and babus will no longer be able to overstay in central government accommodations by exploiting legal loopholes as the Cabinet on Wednesday approved relevant amendment to the law.

The Union Cabinet gave its nod to changes in the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act, 1971, to give powers to officials to evict such people within three days of their overstay, provided they are not satisfied with their appeal for extension.

The changes also seek to debar such occupants to move any court below the high court with their appeals for overstay.

Currently, it takes around a month to issue the vacation orders after issuing notices and hearing out the occupants. Once the vacation order is issued, another up to 30 days are given to the occupants for leaving the premises. In between, the occupants move the courts, especially the lower courts, to get a stay order.

With the amendments, the process will end in three days.

The amendments seek to empower Estate officers to send notices and such occupants need to reply within first three days of their overstay. The officer could issue eviction order with immediate effect if not satisfied with the reply, an Urban Development Ministry official said. If such persons fail to comply with the order, the officers could use force to vacate the premises, he added.

The amendments will fast-track the removal of unauthorised occupants and increase the availability of residential accommodations for the wait-listed persons.

About 70 officials have moved the courts and continue to occupy government premises for two years beyond the due date for vacating the accommodation, another official said. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Virbhadra Singh also continues to stay for over two years after moving the court, the official claimed.