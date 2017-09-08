Liquor sale should be made only against digital payment: CAIT

Confederation of All India Traders says that liquor sale is largely carried out in cash. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The sale of liquor should be allowed only against payment by digital mode, traders body CAIT on Friday suggested the government.

In a letter to finance minister Arun Jaitley, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said the linkage of digital payments with sale of liquor could also curb black money to a great extent.

“Any person purchasing liquor from any shop should be made obligatory to make payment through digital mode,” it said, adding that liquor sale is largely carried out in cash.

It said that in 2015, it was estimated that the sale of spirits, wine and beer was about Rs 1.5 trillion and this industry is growing at about 30% year.