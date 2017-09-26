BHU violence: Uttar Pradesh govt orders judicial probe

Violence had last week erupted in the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus after some female students were allegedly molested by outsiders. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered a judicial probe into the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) violence, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

“A judicial inquiry has been ordered into the incidents,” state power minister and government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Lucknow.

Retired high court judge V.K. Dikshit will head the panel.

Last week, violence erupted in the campus after some female students were allegedly molested by outsiders. Subsequently, a protest against the molestation turned violent and police caned the students.

Human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar declined to comment on the matter on Tuesday.

The ministry has asked the university administration to adopt a low profile in the matter, at least two government officials said on condition of anonymity.

“The real reason for the violence and who are possible culprits will come to light after the judicial probe. Before (that), strong action is unwanted,” said one of the two officials.

University vice-chancellor G.C. Tripathi, who was in New Delhi on Tuesday, said the “safety of students is his priority”. He said he would abide by what the judicial panel recommends and noted that he had already suspended five university staffers.