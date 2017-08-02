China demands unconditional withdrawal by India in statement on Doklam: Report

China-India standoff in the Doklam area began in mid-June. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: In a 15-page statement reportedly released on Monday, Beijing has questioned India’s stand in the ongoing border standoff in Doklam near the tri-junction area and demanding “immediate and unconditional withdrawal,” according to a news report.

Calling India a third-party in the border standoff, China accused India of using Bhutan as “a pretext” and interfering and impeding the boundary talks between China and Bhutan, an India Today report said. The statement was released by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing and Chinese Embassy in New Delhi, according to the news report.

“As a third party, India has no right to interfere in or impede the boundary talks between China and Bhutan, still less the right to make territorial claims on Bhutan’s behalf. India’s intrusion into the Chinese territory under the pretext of Bhutan has not only violated China’s territorial sovereignty but also challenged Bhutan’s sovereignty and independence,” India Today quotes from the statement.

Further, the report says that China warned India that it would take “all necessary measures”, and saying “no country should ever underestimate the resolve of the Chinese government and people to defend China’s territorial sovereignty.”

China has accused India for “trespassing” into the Doklam region, saying that “over 400 Indian border troops had on June 18 advanced over 180 metres into Chinese territory”, and that as of the end of July, “there were still over 40 Indian border troops and one bulldozer illegally staying in the Chinese territory,” the India Today report adds.

Calling it “very serious” incident, Beijing says, the latest standoff is “fundamentally different from past frictions between the border troops of the two sides in areas with undelimited boundary,” the report adds.