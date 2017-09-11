Telangana Rebellion: CPI starts week-long celebrations to mark 70th anniversary

The Telangana Rebellion refers to the 1946-1951 peasant struggle in the then State of Hyderabad against landlords and later against then Nizam Osman Ali Khan. Photo: AFP

Hyderabad: The Communist Party of India (CPI) started its week-long ‘Telangana Armed Struggle’ anniversary celebrations on Monday to mark the historic 1946-1951 peasant rebellion in Telangana against landlords and later against the Nizam, the then ruler.

A team of 30-40 people will travel across the state to mark the occasion and conduct public meetings. The programme will conclude with a public meeting in Hyderabad on 17 September.

“On 11 September 1947, leaders like Makhdoom Mohiuddin and others gave a call to take up arms, nearly a month after Indian independence was declared,” said D. Sudhakar, executive member, CPI’s Telangana unit. He added that the decision to launch an armed struggle was taken by the then undivided Communist party to liberate the region from the rule of Osman Ali Khan, the last Nizam of the Asaf Jahi dynasty.

On 17 September 1948, the erstwhile state of Hyderabad (which included parts of present-day Maharashtra and Karnataka) was annexed through Operation Polo, a military action by the Indian government. It was necessitated after all communication broke down between the Nizam and the Indian government, and also because the Razakaars, a Muslim militia headed by Kasim Razvi, began killing Hindu population in some areas in the state.

“Later, after the Hyderabad state became part of the Indian union, the jaagirdars (landlords) had shifted from the Nizam’s side to the Congress, so another struggle began, which continued till 1951,” Sudhakar said, adding that 17 September should be celebrated as “Telangana Independence Day”. CPI national secretary K. Narayana said that his party has been making this demand for years.

Similar to the CPI’s demand, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state unit has been demanding that the state government celebrate 17 September as “liberation day”. It had also conducted a seven-day yatra across Telangana from 1 to 7 September. “They (BJP) did not even fight against the Nizam, and just want to create an anti-Muslim environment in Telangana,” said Narayana.

The Rashtriya Svyamsevak Sangh (RSS) had no part to play in the armed struggle, the CPI leaders said.

During its seven-day tour, the CPI members will conduct meetings with the general public to talk about the armed struggle, with the help of its cadres in all districts. On the final day, a public meeting will be held at the Ravnarayan Reddy hall in Jubilee Hills to conclude the event.