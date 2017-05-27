Delhi NCR may see rainfall over the weekend, says weatherman

Rains brought relief in Delhi last Monday as temperature dipped 10 degrees celsius below normal, making it the coolest day of the season. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The National Capital region is expected to get showers over the weekend even as temperatures crossed the 40 degrees Celsius mark on Friday, the Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) said.

“A trough is being formed at the foothills of Uttar Pradesh which will gradually move towards Delhi in the coming two days, leading to showers during the weekend,” said Mahesh Palwat, chief meteorologist at private weather forecaster Skymet.

Although the minimum temperature will hover around 28 degrees celsius during the weekend, the maximum will be only slightly lower than the 40 degrees celsius mark.

RWFC has indicated the possibility of rain on Monday, with the maximum temperature remaining slightly below the 40 degree celsius mark. The maximum temperature through next week will also remain close to 40 degrees celsius.

Rains brought relief in Delhi last Monday as temperature dipped 10 degrees celsius below normal, making it the coolest day of the season

Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of around 30 degrees celsius last Monday. The Safdarjung and Palam observatories recorded maximum temperatures of around 29.4 degrees celsius and 31.2 degrees celsius, respectively.

Skymet, on its website said the maximum temperature was the lowest recorded in the month of May in the past 6 years.