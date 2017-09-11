Tamil Nadu: DMK threatens legal action if governor doesn’t hold floor test

DMK working president M.K. Stalin along with other opposition leaders met Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao at the Raj Bhavan in Chennai. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Working president of the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) M.K. Stalin, along with other party leaders met Tamil Nadu governor C. Vidyasagar Rao on Sunday and warned that DMK will take its case to the courts if the governor doesn’t hold a floor test within a week to decide if the Tamil Nadu government had a majority.

Talking to reporters later, Stalin claimed the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government had lost its majority as it enjoyed the support of only 114 legislators in the 233-member legislative assembly, excluding the late chief minister J. Jayalalithaa’s seat.

Initially, 19 MLAs who back sidelined deputy general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran met the governor and withdrew support to chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami. On Thursday, three more legislators and seven parliamentarians, along with Dhinakaran met the governor and sought the removal of both chief minister Palaniswami and deputy chief minister O. Panneerselvam.

DMK leaders had earlier met Rao on 27 August and to demand a floor test.

But Rao told leaders from other opposition parties on 31 August that he can’t intervene in a “party’s issue”, which led the opposition parties in the state to claim that the governor was failing to uphold his “constitutional obligations and moral responsibility”.

Stalin had said that Rao was “indulging in politics”.

In a public meeting in Trichy on Friday, Stalin declared that DMK will start “a mass movement” for the removal of the Palaniswami government if the governor failed to call for a trust vote.