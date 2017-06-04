London attack: What we know so far

Armed police reacted within minutes and three assailants were shot within eight minutes of the first call to the emergency service. Photo: Reuters

London: Six people were killed in a terror attack in the British capital on Saturday when a van smashed into pedestrians on London Bridge before three assailants went on a stabbing spree.

The trio were shot dead by the police at the scene.

Here is what we know about the attack, which came 12 days after a suicide bombing in Manchester and five days ahead of a general election.

• Police received reports of a van speeding into pedestrians on London Bridge at 10:08pm (2108 GMT).

• These emergency calls were quickly followed by reports of multiple stabbings in the popular and trendy Borough Market area on the south side of the bridge.

• After the white van crashed into fencing by Southwark Cathedral, knifemen sprinted towards nearby bars packed with revellers enjoying a Saturday night out.

• Armed police reacted within minutes and three assailants were shot within eight minutes of the first call to the emergency services.

• The three attackers shot by armed officers are all dead, police said.

• They were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests but were later discovered to be hoaxes.

• Six people were killed, police said.

•The ambulance service said more than 30 victims were rushed to five hospitals with injuries from the attack.

• Several others were treated at the scene for what the ambulance service said were “less serious injuries”.

• One witness said he saw “five or six” people knocked down on the bridge.

• Witnesses in Borough Market reported seeing several people being attacked by the knifemen.

• London Bridge is one of the main arteries leading into the heart of the City business district in the British capital.

• Borough Market, at the south end of the bridge, is a world-famous food hall and a trendy nightlife area always packed with revellers on a Saturday night.

•The Shard skyscraper— Britain’s tallest building and one of the best-known sights on the London skyline—is also at the south end of London Bridge.

•The scene is right next to London Bridge station, a key railway terminus and a busy interchange on the London Underground network.

• The van crashed into fences by Southwark Cathedral and the railway bridge.

• Authorities were already on high alert following other recent attacks. Armed officers and ambulances raced to the scene.

• London Bridge station was shut down and police rapidly sealed off the area.

• The attacks were declared as “terrorist incidents” at 12:25am on Sunday (2325 GMT Saturday).

• Pictures showed police leading members of the public away with their hands on their heads.

• British and world leaders reacted with a combination of outrage and solidarity.

• Prime Minister Theresa May was to chair a meeting of Britain’s Cobra emergency committee on Sunday in response to the “dreadful events”.

• London Mayor Sadiq Khan described it as a “a deliberate and cowardly attack on innocent Londoners and visitors to our city enjoying their Saturday night.”

• President Donald Trump offered the help of the US and said: “Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the UK, we will be there - WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!”

• New French President Emmanuel Macron said France was “more than ever at Britain’s side” following the “tragedy”.