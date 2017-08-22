Supreme Court’s triple talaq verdict welcomed

New Delhi: As the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the Islamic practice of triple talaq unconstitutional, here’s how various stakeholders and politicians reacted.

PM Narendra Modi hailed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq as ‘historic’. Photo: PTI

Narendra Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq as “historic” and says it grants equality to Muslim women. He says the judgment will serve as a powerful measure for women empowerment.

Shayara Bano. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Shayara Bano, the first woman to challenge instant triple talaq in a court: I welcome the decision. I am very happy for all Muslim women. What happened today in the court is going to be good for the future of Muslim women and their children.

A file photo of former union minister Salman Khurshid. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/ Mint

Salman Khurshid, senior Congress leader: What we hoped has happened. It is a good decision.

Women and child development minister Maneka Gandhi. Photo: HT

Maneka Gandhi, Union minister for women and child development: It’s an important step, paving way for equality and protection of women.

Amit Shah. Photo: PTI

Amit Shah, Bharatiya Janata Party president: For Muslim women, it is a start of a new era marked by pride and equality. This verdict is historic, it’s not about anyone’s win or loss. I welcome this on behalf of the party.

Ministry of state for information and broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. Photo: Hindustan Times

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, minister of state for information & broadcasting: I welcome the historic decision by the Supreme Court to declare Triple Talaq as unconstitutional. A huge step forward for women’s rights.

Kapil Sibal. Photo: Mint

Kapil Sibal, former Union minister: We hail the judgment, it protects personal laws and at the same time deprecates the practice of triple talaq.

Maulana Yasoob Abbas. Photo: Twitter @yasoobabbaslko

Maulana Yasoob Abbas, Shia cleric: Shia Personal Law Board has been fighting against triple talaq since 2007, and welcome this. Great first step.