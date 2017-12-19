 West Bengal govt to collect toll tax from state highways - Livemint
Last Published: Tue, Dec 19 2017. 08 57 PM IST

West Bengal govt to collect toll tax from state highways

West Bengal’s parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee says toll tax will be collected from 15 state highways
Arkamoy Dutta Majumdar
West Bengal’s public works department will decide the toll tax rates, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint
Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided that it will collect toll tax from state highways in a bid to generate resources for upkeep and expansion of roads.

After a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday, Partha Chatterjee, the minister for parliamentary affairs, announced that toll tax will be collected from 15 state highways—a u-turn on the Trinamool Congress government’s earlier stance of not providing administrative support to collectors of toll tax on highways under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The state’s public works department will decide the rates, Chatterjee said.

Earlier during the Trinamool Congress’s rule, several toll collection booths on national highways had to be shut because the state wouldn’t take action against delinquents. Several such booths were even vandalized.

First Published: Tue, Dec 19 2017. 08 57 PM IST
Topics: West Bengal toll tax state highways roads Trinamool Congress

