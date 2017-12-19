West Bengal govt to collect toll tax from state highways

West Bengal’s public works department will decide the toll tax rates, state parliamentary affairs minister Partha Chatterjee said. File photo: Indranil Bhoumik/Mint

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has decided that it will collect toll tax from state highways in a bid to generate resources for upkeep and expansion of roads.

After a meeting of the state cabinet on Tuesday, Partha Chatterjee, the minister for parliamentary affairs, announced that toll tax will be collected from 15 state highways—a u-turn on the Trinamool Congress government’s earlier stance of not providing administrative support to collectors of toll tax on highways under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The state’s public works department will decide the rates, Chatterjee said.

Earlier during the Trinamool Congress’s rule, several toll collection booths on national highways had to be shut because the state wouldn’t take action against delinquents. Several such booths were even vandalized.