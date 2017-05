On his upcoming Saudi Arabia visit, US President Donald Trump is expected to give a speech on Islam. Photo: Reuters

Washington: US President Donald Trump will give a major speech on Islam during his upcoming visit to Saudi Arabia, home to the religion’s holiest shrines, the White House said Tuesday.

“He (Donald Trump) will meet and have lunch with leaders of more than 50 Muslim countries, where he will deliver an inspiring, direct speech on the need to confront radical ideology and the president’s hopes for a peaceful vision of Islam,” national security adviser H.R. McMaster told reporters.