Amarnath attack: Woman pilgrim succumbs to injuries
Lalita, 47, injured in the deadly militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight
Latest News »
- Turkey: Erdogan threatens to ‘chop off traitors’ heads’ in coup bid anniversary speech
- Donald Trump may reverse decision on Paris climate accord, says Emmanuel Macron
- Mithali Raj’s record, Amazon as food retailer and TCS’ falling profits
- India defeats New Zealand to reach semi-finals of Women’s World Cup
- Karnataka Bank Q1 profit up 10% at Rs134 crore
Srinagar: A woman devotee, injured in the deadly militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight.
Lalita, 47, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar, a police official said. With this, the death toll in the 10 July attack has reached 8.
More From Livemint »
First Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017. 10 03 AM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share