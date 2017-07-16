Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017. 10 03 AM IST

Amarnath attack: Woman pilgrim succumbs to injuries

Lalita, 47, injured in the deadly militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight

PTI
The death toll in the Amarnath attack has reached 8. Photo: AFP
Srinagar: A woman devotee, injured in the deadly militant attack on Amarnath pilgrims, succumbed at a hospital early on Sunday, taking the death toll in the incident to eight.

Lalita, 47, succumbed to injuries at the SKIMS Hospital in Srinagar, a police official said. With this, the death toll in the 10 July attack has reached 8.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 16 2017. 10 03 AM IST
