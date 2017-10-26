Is India’s economy turning the corner?

Experts are deriving confidence from the rebound in industrial production to a nine-month high in August to 4.3% as the disruptions caused by GST waned. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

New Delhi: A raft of recent data, including some second quarter corporate results, is giving confidence to economists that the recovery in growth is imminent, even as government push for bold bank reforms is boosting investor sentiment.

On Wednesday, blue-chip consumer goods firm Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) beat analysts’ expectations to report a robust 16.42% jump in net profit for the September quarter to Rs1,276 crore from a year earlier. The company had posted a 9.3% growth in the June quarter of 2017, the period when businesses slowed down production in the run-up to the historic rollout of the goods and services tax (GST) from 1 July.

Private banks HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank, cement maker ACC Ltd, metals producer Hindustan Zinc Ltd and software exporters like Infosys Ltd. reported robust growth in the second quarter, giving further confidence to observers that the growth momentum is picking up.

Data ranging from cooling of inflation to a rebound in exports and factory output that came in the middle of October suggested a favourable shift in the economic climate, recovering from the disruption caused by GST rollout and last November’s demonetisation drive.

The Narendra Modi administration, which chose not to deviate from fiscal discipline but to leverage other options to stimulate the economy including by mandating state-owned enterprises to make extra capital spending through borrowings, has improved sentiments.

Rajiv Kumar, vice-chairman, federal policy think tank Niti Aayog, said the measures announced on Tuesday—infrastructure spending and a record capital infusion into state-owned banks weighed down by bad debts—indicated the best possible approach.

“It gives impetus to economic growth while maintaining fiscal stability. This comes as a pleasant surprise to the private sector and will stimulate private investments in the economy. Government is acting courageously to revive the animal spirit in the economy,” Kumar said in an interview.

The Rs2.11 trillion recapitalisation plan will have positive implications and help address state-owned banks’ bloated balance sheets which are partly constraining the economy, said S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday.

Experts are deriving confidence from the rebound in industrial production to a nine-month high in August to 4.3% as the disruptions caused by GST waned. August data also suggested a recovery in capital goods production, taken as a proxy for investments in the economy, from a sustained contraction since the beginning of the financial year. It expanded 5.4% in August. Consumer durables production recovered to 1.6% growth in August 2017 from a 3.6% contraction in July as manufacturing activities began to regain momentum in the GST regime.

“Fortunately, there are signs that revival of the growth momentum may be just around the corner. The reason for this optimism lies in the trends in exports and imports in September 2017,” said D.K. Srivastava, chief policy advisor at EY, in a note on Tuesday.

Merchandise exports grew at 25.7% in September, its fastest pace in six months, to $28.6 billion, which helped trade deficit narrow to a seventh-month low of $8.9 billion.

Signals to watch for

While observers believe the deceleration in economic growth seen in the June quarter—5.7% growth which is the slowest in three years—has already bottomed out and that growth is recovering, the pace of the recovery is to be watched for.

N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, a think tank, said that one needs to keep a watch on two key indicators, besides the monthly data on eight core infrastructure sectors, for direction. These are data on non-food credit to the commercial sector that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) brings out every fortnight and data on non-oil imports. Non-oil imports give an indication of overall sustainability of demand in the economy, said Bhanumurthy. Non-oil imports had gone up 23% in August to about $28 billion from a year ago, while domestic industrial production rebounded.

The eight core infrastructure industries grew 4.9% in August year-on-year compared to 2.6% in July, driven by strong production jump in coal, electricity and refinery products. Growth in non-food credit was marginally higher at 5.5% in August, compared to 5.3% in July.

“We need to keep a watch on a host of economic data including auto sales, railway freight and exports to see if the momentum is sustained,” said D.K. Joshi, chief economist at credit rating agency Crisil Ltd.