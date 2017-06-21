Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 10 45 AM IST

Connaught Place in Delhi barricaded to thwart London-style attacks

The Delhi Police had received intelligence inputs about terror outfits planning a ‘London-style attack’ during the International Yoga Day celebrations at Connaught Place

PTI
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal participates in a yoga session to mark International Yoga Day in Connaught Place on Wednesday. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
New Delhi: The Delhi Police had received intelligence inputs about some terror outfits planning a “London-style attack” during the International Yoga Day celebrations at Connaught Place in New Delhi.

In view of the alert warning of the attack similar to the one in London recently in which a man had ploughed a van into people, the police had barricaded with buses the entry points of roads leading to Connaught Place, people familiar with the matter said. The police only left some space for pedestrians to pass through. This had been done to ensure that even if a vehicle tried to enter the area, it would end up ramming into these empty buses, they added.

A three-tier security layer had been thrown around the area to enhance the vigil, a senior police officer said, adding, that snipers were also stationed on certain buildings to keep a hawk eye vigil. Police had received a specific input about a London-style attack being planned to disrupt the event that was being attended by various dignitaries, including National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind, Union minister M. Venkaiah Naidu and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

As many as 10,000 people joined the dignitaries early Wednesday morning at the famed British-era market in the common Yoga performance.

A man had recently ploughed a van into Muslims leaving prayers at a mosque injuring 11 people near Finsbury Park mosque, north London. In April, a hijacked beer truck rammed into pedestrians at a central Stockholm department store, killing four people, wounding 15 others and sending screaming shoppers fleeing in panic.

First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 10 34 AM IST
