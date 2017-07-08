Vladimir Putin optimistic about sustained growth in Russia
President Vladimir Putin said he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1% in May
Latest News »
Hamburg: President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1% in May.
Putin, who was speaking at a press conference after holding talks with world leaders at the G20 summit, said he could not, however, say that the growth trend was totally robust.
More From Livemint »
First Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 02 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share