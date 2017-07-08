Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jul 08 2017. 08 02 PM IST

Vladimir Putin optimistic about sustained growth in Russia

President Vladimir Putin said he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1% in May

Reuters
Vladimir Putin was speaking at a press conference after holding talks with world leaders at the G20 summit. Photo: Ian Langsdon/AFP
Vladimir Putin was speaking at a press conference after holding talks with world leaders at the G20 summit. Photo: Ian Langsdon/AFP

Hamburg: President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday he saw grounds to believe that Russia could maintain its economic growth, noting that it had expanded by 3.1% in May.

Putin, who was speaking at a press conference after holding talks with world leaders at the G20 summit, said he could not, however, say that the growth trend was totally robust.

    Topics: Vladimir Putin Russian economy Russia Russia economic growth G20 summit

