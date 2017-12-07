Gujarat elections: EC asks govt not to publicise GST rate cuts till polls are over
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is said to have advised the government not to publicise GST rate cuts on certain popular consumables in Gujarat as it could influence voters ahead of the first phase of elections on 9 December.
The EC, however, has allowed advertisement of the simplified tax procedure without mentioning any products. “On the first draft, the EC has advised that any publicity which could influence voters should not be done. Of course, people have to be made aware of procedures so the commission has approved of that proposal,” an EC functionary said.
The commission has advised that advertisements on GST rate cuts can take place after the second phase is over on 14 December.
The Election Commission had earlier allowed the Centre to release the second instalment of funds under the MGNREGA scheme for Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat with a rider that there will be “absolutely” no publicity in this regard. Himachal Pradesh elections were held on 9 November.
