Last Modified: Thu, Jun 15 2017. 12 47 PM IST

IS claims to have taken Osama bin Laden’s Afghan hideout in Tora Bora

The Islamic State (IS) group is claiming its fighters have captured Osama bin Laden’s infamous Tora Bora mountain hideout in eastern Afghanistan

AP
A file photo of the Tora Bora mountain region. Photo: AP
Kabul: The Islamic State group is claiming its fighters have captured Osama bin Laden’s infamous Tora Bora mountain hideout in eastern Afghanistan.

IS released an audio recording saying its signature black flag is flying over the hulking mountain range. The message was broadcast on the militants’ Radio Khilafat station in the Pashto language late on Wednesday.

It also says IS has taken over several districts and urged villagers who fled the fighting to return to their homes and stay indoors.

The Tora Bora mountains hide a warren of caves in which al-Qaeda militants led by bin Laden hid from US coalition forces in 2001, after the Taliban fled Kabul.

Afghan officials earlier said fighting between IS and the Taliban, who controlled Tora Bora, began on Tuesday but couldn’t confirm its capture.

AP

First Published: Thu, Jun 15 2017. 12 47 PM IST