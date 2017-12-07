Modi hits back at Mani Shankar Aiyar’s ‘neech aadmi’ remark, says reflects his ‘mughlai mindset’

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: In controversial remarks, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a “neech aadmi” (vile man), who does “dirty politics”. “He (Modi) is ‘neech kism ka aadmi’ (a vile man) who has no ‘sabhyata’ (civility),” he said, attacking Modi after the latter accused the Congress of seeking votes in B. R. Ambedkar’s name but trying to erase his contribution to building India.

The prime minister, while inaugurating the Ambedkar International Centre that was conceived 23 years ago, hit out at the Congress, saying parties seeking votes in Ambedkar’s name tried to erase his contribution to nation building.

“Such was his (Ambedkar’s) incredible strength that when years after his demise efforts were made by such people to crush his philosophy, when efforts were made to erase his contribution towards nation building, his ideals could not be wiped out from people’s memory,” he said.

He said he would not be wrong in saying that “more people are still influenced by his (Ambedkar’s) ideas than the family for which such efforts (to erase his contribution) were made”.

Aiyar claimed that it was the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru who recognised Ambedkar’s potential. “What is the need for doing dirty politics on such an occasion?” he asked.

Modi, during an election rally in Surat, hit back at Aiyar calling his comments “insulting” that represent “nothing but a Mughalai mindset.” Modi further reminded the people of what has been said earlier by Congress and its allies. “What all have they called us: donkeys, neech, gandi naali ke keede...the people of Gujarat will give a fitting answer to such deplorable language. You all have seen me: I have been CM and PM. Has anyone had to hold his or her head in shame due to me? Have I done any shameful thing? Then why are they calling me Neech?”