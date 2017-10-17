Fire breaks out at Prime Minister’s Office, no one injured
A fire broke out in a room of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the South Block today, but no one was injured in the incident
New Delhi: A fire broke out in a room of the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in the South Block on Tuesday early morning, but no one was injured in the incident, the Delhi fire services said.
A call was received about a fire in room number 242 of the PMO around 3.35am, a Delhi fire services official said.
Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was doused within 20 minutes, the official said, adding no one was injured in the incident. Four air conditioners were burnt. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he said.
First Published: Tue, Oct 17 2017. 10 57 AM IST
