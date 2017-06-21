Fever season in Kerala, CM Pinarayi Vijayan vows action

Bengaluru: Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday announced several measures to check viral fever which has killed over a hundred people in the state this year. He has also called an all-party meet for Friday.

The government will utilize the help of private doctors and medical students to tackle the surge in cases, open more clinics-on-the-wheels across the state and hold a three-day mass sanitation drive on 27 June to tackle the garbage problem in the state, said Vijayan.

Opposition Congress and other parties have criticised the government for failing to check the spread of the disease despite the large number of H1N1, leptospirosis, dengue, and other types of fevers reported since January.

Vijayan said the government is acting on a war-footing and requested the public not to panic.

Reacting to reports of the lack of infrastructure in hospitals to admit the surge in patients, he said unused buildings in hospitals would be converted as ‘fever wards’ to meet the situation.

“Fever-affected places will be divided as high-risk, moderate-risk and lower-risk areas according to the intensity and the spread of the disease,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

