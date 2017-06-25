Livemint

Last Published: Sun, Jun 25 2017. 09 03 PM IST

Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across India tomorrow

Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid says Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday after the symbolic moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh

PTI
Eid festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan. Photo: Reuters
Eid festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Monday, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Sunday.

The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan.

“Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow as the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh today,” Bukhari said.

Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.

First Published: Sun, Jun 25 2017. 09 01 PM IST
Topics: Eid-ul-Fitr Ramzan moon Islamic lunar calendar Muslim festival

