Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across India tomorrow
Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid says Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday after the symbolic moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh
Latest News »
- Presidential election 2017: Ram Nath Kovind starts pan-India tour from Uttar Pradesh
- RBS to cut over 400 jobs, move many of them to India
- Modi-Trump meeting: Civil nuclear deal on the agenda, no clarity on nuclear reactors
- Israeli PM hails Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit as ‘very significant step’
- Eid-ul-Fitr to be celebrated across India tomorrow
New Delhi: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country on Monday, Shahi Imam of Delhi’s Jama Masjid, Syed Ahmed Bukhari said on Sunday.
The festival marks the culmination of fasting and holy month of Ramzan.
“Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow as the Eid moon was sighted in Bihar, West Bengal, Assam and Uttar Pradesh today,” Bukhari said.
Ramzan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is observed as a fasting period by Muslims who abstain from food and water from sunrise to sunset.
First Published: Sun, Jun 25 2017. 09 01 PM IST
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share