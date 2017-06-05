India, World Bank sign $39 million pact for Assam public services project

The project cost is $49 million, of which $39.2 million will be financed by the World Bank and the remainder will be funded out of the state budget. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: India on Monday signed a $39.2 million loan agreement with the World Bank for the “citizen-centric service delivery” project in Assam.

The programme size is $49 million, of which $39.2 million will be financed by the World Bank and the remaining amount will be funded out of the state budget, the finance ministry said in a statement. The programme’s duration is 5 years, it added.

According to the statement, the objective of the project is to improve access in the delivery of selected public services in Assam. The project adopts an integrated approach to improve access and accountability, it said.

The loan agreement was signed by Raj Kumar, joint secretary, finance ministry and Hisham Abdom, manager, operations (India) on behalf of the World Bank.