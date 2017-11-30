 India’s GDP growth surges to 6.3% in September quarter - Livemint
Last Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 05 35 PM IST

India’s GDP growth surges to 6.3% in September quarter

The rebound in GDP growth rate in the September, from a three-year low of 5.7% in the June quarter, indicates that the Indian economy has shaken off the lingering effects of demonetisation and GST rollout
Asit Ranjan Mishra
The GDP data for the September quarter came on a day when it was reported that India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for 2017-18. Photo: Mint
The GDP data for the September quarter came on a day when it was reported that India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for 2017-18. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth surged by 6.3% in the September quarter, in an indication that the Indian economy has shaken off the lingering effects of demonetisation last year and GST rollout on 1 July.

India’s economic growth had slowed to 5.7% in the June quarter.

The GDP data for the September quarter came on a day when it was reported that India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for 2017-18.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pared its growth forecast for the Indian economy by half a percentage point to 6.7% for 2017-18. Both the Asian Development Bank as well as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have also cut their growth projections for India to 7% and 6.7%, respectively, for 2017-18.

First Published: Thu, Nov 30 2017. 05 33 PM IST
