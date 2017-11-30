India’s GDP growth surges to 6.3% in September quarter

The GDP data for the September quarter came on a day when it was reported that India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for 2017-18. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: India’s GDP growth surged by 6.3% in the September quarter, in an indication that the Indian economy has shaken off the lingering effects of demonetisation last year and GST rollout on 1 July.

India’s economic growth had slowed to 5.7% in the June quarter.

The GDP data for the September quarter came on a day when it was reported that India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for 2017-18.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has pared its growth forecast for the Indian economy by half a percentage point to 6.7% for 2017-18. Both the Asian Development Bank as well as the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) have also cut their growth projections for India to 7% and 6.7%, respectively, for 2017-18.