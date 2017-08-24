RBI to introduce Rs 200 note tomorrow

The new Rs 200 currency note will be introduced in the market on Friday, Reserve Bank of India said on Thursday. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The new Rs 200 currency note will be introduced in the market on Friday, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Thursday.

The new denomination has the motif of Sanchi Stupa on the reverse, with bright yellow being the base colour of the note, RBI said in a statement.

“The Reserve Bank of India will issue on August 25, 2017 Rs 200 denomination banknotes in the Mahatma Gandhi (New) Series, bearing signature of Urjit R. Patel, Governor, RBI from select RBI offices, and some banks,” it said.

The finance ministry on Wednesday notified the issue of Rs 200 notes, making them legal tender and paving the way for their circulation.