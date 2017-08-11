Babri Masjid case: SC to start final hearing on 5 December

The SC has also asked the UP government to complete within 10 weeks translation of evidence recorded for adjudicating the title suit in the high court.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will start final hearing on 5 December to adjudicate the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

The apex court has asked all contesting parties to translate into English within 12 weeks exhibits of documents, which are in eight languages, to be relied upon.

The court also said that time frame fixed by it for completion of the pleadings is final and no adjournment will be granted.