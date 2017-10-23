 Centre names ex-IB director Dineshwar Sharma as representative for Kashmir talks - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Mon, Oct 23 2017. 07 07 PM IST

Centre names ex-IB director Dineshwar Sharma as representative for Kashmir talks

Former IB director Dineshwar Sharma will be the central government’s representative to hold talks with all stakeholders on the Kashmir issue, home minister Rajnath Singh said
PTI
A file photo of union home minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
A file photo of union home minister Rajnath Singh. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: A sustained dialogue will be initiated by the government to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, union home minister Rajnath Singh said Monday.

Addressing a hurriedly-convened press conference, Singh said former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dineshwar Sharma would be the central government’s representative to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sharma, a 1979-batch (retired) officer of the Indian Police Service, served as the IB director between December, 2014 and 2016. Sharma will decide whom he wants to hold talks with, Singh said when asked whether he would have dialogue with the Hurriyat Conference.

The initiative has been taken as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s independence day address, the home minister said.

First Published: Mon, Oct 23 2017. 05 06 PM IST
Topics: Dineshwar Sharma Rajnath Singh Kashmir talks Kashmir dialogue Hurriyat Conference

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »

Share