Last Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 01 03 PM IST

EY launches GST helpdesk for small businesses

Tax consultancy firm Ernst and Young (EY) has started a helpdesk for small businesses, traders and entrepreneurs wherein they can post their queries regarding GST online

PTI
EY India chairman Rajiv Memani said EY GST Helpdesk will help in enabling a smooth transition for smaller businesses and traders to the GST regime. Photo: Mint
New Delhi: Tax consultancy firm Ernst and Young (EY) has launched a helpdesk for small businesses wherein they can post their queries on the goods and services tax (GST) regime online.

EY GST Helpdesk is driven by a pool of indirect tax professionals powered by over 800 GST practitioners across 14 cities.

    The facility would be available for free to small businesses, traders and entrepreneurs to achieve a seamless transition to GST, and queries can be posted on EY India Tax Insights App, DigiGST website and EY_India on Twitter.

    “This facility will help in enabling a smooth transition for smaller businesses and traders across the country,” EY India chairman Rajiv Memani said.

    Businesses are in the midst of ensuring GST compliance and they have to align their software systems as per the GST requirement as well as adapt themselves to the new return filing and invoice generating format.

    “We believe this helpdesk will be of great help to small entrepreneurs and help them realise the benefits of GST,” EY India leader (national tax) Sudhir Kapadia said.

    The GST, rolled out on 1 July, unifies 17 different taxes like excise, service tax and value-added tax (VAT) and will transform India into a single market for seamless transfer of goods and services.

    First Published: Sun, Jul 09 2017. 01 03 PM IST
