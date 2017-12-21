2G scam verdict: Jaitley says Congress shouldn’t treat ruling as badge of honour

Finance minister Arun Jaitley said Congress’s “zero loss theory” was proved to be wrong when the Supreme Court squashed spectrum allocation in 2012. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday said the Congress should not treat the 2G verdict as a “badge of honour”.

The party’s “zero loss theory” was proved to be wrong when the apex court squashed spectrum allocation in 2012, the minister said after a special court acquitted all accused in the 2008 2G spectrum allocation scam, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leaders A. Raja and Kanimozhi.

Though the trial court verdict says nobody was guilty of corruption, investigating agencies will study the case history and look into it, the minister asserted. “The Congress is treating 2G verdict as a badge of honour, but its zero loss theory was proven wrong when the Supreme Court quashed spectrum allocation in February 2012,” Jaitley told reporters.