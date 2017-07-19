BJP MPs lead in Lok Sabha attendance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, and its Members of Parliament (MPs) are making it count at least in terms of showing up in the Lok Sabha. Of the top 10 parties with the maximum number of MPs in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has the highest percentage of MPs who have averaged at least 80% and 90% attendance till the end of the last session in April.

Seventy-nine percent of BJP MPs logged 80% attendance compared with 56% Congress MPs. Trinamool Congress and Telangana Rashtra Samithi MPs topped the absentee brigade: 42% and 38% of their MPs had attendance records of below 60%.

howindialives.com is a database and search engine for public data.